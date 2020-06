Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE, REMODELED TOP TO BOTTOM, 3 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH AND 1 HALF BATH, 1-CAR GARAGE, HARDWOOD ON THE STAIRWAYS AND 2ND FLOOR AND 3RD FLOOR, NEW CARPET ON 1ST FLOOR, NEW PAINT, NICE DECK, VAULTED CEILING BASTER BEDROOM, MASTER BATH W/TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER, CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTER WITH METRO SHUTTLE. PET IS CASE BY CASE.