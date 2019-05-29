47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE

Amenities

Beautiful, light filled townhouse in the sought after Great Falls Chase community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, close to 2,300 square feet of finished living space on three levels. Fantastic open floor plan. Eat-in kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances and HVAC, island and granite countertops, plenty of counter prep and storage space. Wonderful deck off kitchen ready for Summer grilling. New roof in 2018 , master suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and an en suite bath complete with double vanity, separate shower, and luxurious soaking tub. Large lower level rec room with gas Fireplace and backyard access. . Plenty of visitor parking and no need for passes. Walking distance to groceries, restaurants, coffee shops and more. Quick drive to popular shopping destinations such as Costco, Target, Walmart,Dulles Town Center and 1 Loudoun.Community pool is just around the corner.