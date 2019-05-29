All apartments in Lowes Island
47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:16 AM

47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE

47392 Victoria Falls Square · No Longer Available
Location

47392 Victoria Falls Square, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Great Falls Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Beautiful, light filled townhouse in the sought after Great Falls Chase community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, close to 2,300 square feet of finished living space on three levels. Fantastic open floor plan. Eat-in kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances and HVAC, island and granite countertops, plenty of counter prep and storage space. Wonderful deck off kitchen ready for Summer grilling. New roof in 2018 , master suite with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and an en suite bath complete with double vanity, separate shower, and luxurious soaking tub. Large lower level rec room with gas Fireplace and backyard access. . Plenty of visitor parking and no need for passes. Walking distance to groceries, restaurants, coffee shops and more. Quick drive to popular shopping destinations such as Costco, Target, Walmart,Dulles Town Center and 1 Loudoun.Community pool is just around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE have any available units?
47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
What amenities does 47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE have?
Some of 47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowes Island.
Does 47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE offers parking.
Does 47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE has a pool.
Does 47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 47392 VICTORIA FALLS SQUARE has units with air conditioning.
