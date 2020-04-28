All apartments in Lowes Island
Find more places like 47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lowes Island, VA
/
47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:52 AM

47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE

47335 Rock Falls Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lowes Island
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

47335 Rock Falls Terrace, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Great Falls Chase

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful and elegant upgraded Town home in a great neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 1 Half bath, 1 car garage, New roof, Hypoallergenic carpet only stairs and 2 rooms, mirror wall to wall in master bedroom, upgraded master bath, High ceiling with a molding decor and beautiful chandelier in formal dining room, crown molding in the whole house, fresh paint, come and see the beautiful stone patio and landscaping at the backyard, vinyl deck just been done!! Walk to shopping, restaurants, commuter bus. Pool and tennis community.Agents, no need for appointment. First time owner rent this home its been very well care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE have any available units?
47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
What amenities does 47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE have?
Some of 47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowes Island.
Does 47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE has a pool.
Does 47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lowes Island 3 BedroomsLowes Island Apartments with Balcony
Lowes Island Apartments with GymLowes Island Apartments with Parking
Lowes Island Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia