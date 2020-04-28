47335 ROCK FALLS TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful and elegant upgraded Town home in a great neighborhood. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 1 Half bath, 1 car garage, New roof, Hypoallergenic carpet only stairs and 2 rooms, mirror wall to wall in master bedroom, upgraded master bath, High ceiling with a molding decor and beautiful chandelier in formal dining room, crown molding in the whole house, fresh paint, come and see the beautiful stone patio and landscaping at the backyard, vinyl deck just been done!! Walk to shopping, restaurants, commuter bus. Pool and tennis community.Agents, no need for appointment. First time owner rent this home its been very well care.