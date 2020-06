Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Sun-drenched town house for rent in Potomac Hunt! Features 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths over 3 levels. Upgraded throughout, including wood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and 2-story deck great for outdoor enjoyment! Finished lower level offers large rec room with built-ins, gas fireplace, and bar, as well as bedroom and full bath. Located off Algonkian Parkway close to Rte 7 and Fairfax County Parkway--a commuter's dream!