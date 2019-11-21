All apartments in Lowes Island
Lowes Island, VA
20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE
20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE

Location

20852 Butterwood Falls Terrace, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Great Falls Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeously updated 3-level end-unit 4BR/2.55BA townhouse in desirable Great Falls Chase! New flooring throughout! New windows! Roof and HVAC less than 5 years old! Eat-in kitchen w/ island, gas cooking and access to rear deck w/ spiral staircase to lower level patio! Master suite w/ vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, double vanities & large shower! Walk-out lower level rec room / 4th BR w/ half BA! Ample parking for guests and only 1 block walk to bus with a 10 min ride to Metro! 1 block to shopping, restaurants, cleaners, bank & more! Call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have any available units?
20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowes Island, VA.
What amenities does 20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have?
Some of 20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowes Island.
Does 20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE has units with air conditioning.

