20852 BUTTERWOOD FALLS TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeously updated 3-level end-unit 4BR/2.55BA townhouse in desirable Great Falls Chase! New flooring throughout! New windows! Roof and HVAC less than 5 years old! Eat-in kitchen w/ island, gas cooking and access to rear deck w/ spiral staircase to lower level patio! Master suite w/ vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, double vanities & large shower! Walk-out lower level rec room / 4th BR w/ half BA! Ample parking for guests and only 1 block walk to bus with a 10 min ride to Metro! 1 block to shopping, restaurants, cleaners, bank & more! Call today for your private showing!