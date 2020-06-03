20657 SOUND TER

Amenities

Upscale, immaculate 24" wide 2-car garage TH with over 2,500 sq ft of living space in sought-after Cascades * 2-story turret w/ recessed lighting * lots of light from tons of double-pane windows * hardwood floors on entire Living-Dining-Kitchen area * 10' ceilings * tons of storage - 42" tall maple kitchen cabinets, kitchen island, huge pantry and breakfast built-in & desk * adjacent breakfast room has ceiling fan and lots of space * walk out from kitchen to a beautiful large screened-in porch which backs up to trees * Large Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan with remote, 12' walk-in closet * light & bright Master Bathroom with enormous soaking tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks and sit-in vanity * Lower level/Main Family room with Gas-Log Fireplace walks out to cement patio which would be excellent for grilling and a fenced backyard that backs to trees. Pets on a Case-By-Case basis. Multi-year lease desired. * Lowes Island Cascades has 5 community pools, tot lots, an 18-hole golf course, even a bocce court. Riverfront access to the Potomac River. *** Please verify minimum income requirement of $91,000 prior to showing. * Easy to Show * Available immediately * Video Tour available.