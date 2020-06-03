All apartments in Lowes Island
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:00 AM

20657 SOUND TER

20657 Sound Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20657 Sound Terrace, Lowes Island, VA 20165
Cascades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Upscale, immaculate 24" wide 2-car garage TH with over 2,500 sq ft of living space in sought-after Cascades * 2-story turret w/ recessed lighting * lots of light from tons of double-pane windows * hardwood floors on entire Living-Dining-Kitchen area * 10' ceilings * tons of storage - 42" tall maple kitchen cabinets, kitchen island, huge pantry and breakfast built-in & desk * adjacent breakfast room has ceiling fan and lots of space * walk out from kitchen to a beautiful large screened-in porch which backs up to trees * Large Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan with remote, 12' walk-in closet * light & bright Master Bathroom with enormous soaking tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks and sit-in vanity * Lower level/Main Family room with Gas-Log Fireplace walks out to cement patio which would be excellent for grilling and a fenced backyard that backs to trees. Pets on a Case-By-Case basis. Multi-year lease desired. * Lowes Island Cascades has 5 community pools, tot lots, an 18-hole golf course, even a bocce court. Riverfront access to the Potomac River. *** Please verify minimum income requirement of $91,000 prior to showing. * Easy to Show * Available immediately * Video Tour available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20657 SOUND TER have any available units?
20657 SOUND TER doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 20657 SOUND TER have?
Some of 20657 SOUND TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20657 SOUND TER currently offering any rent specials?
20657 SOUND TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20657 SOUND TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 20657 SOUND TER is pet friendly.
Does 20657 SOUND TER offer parking?
Yes, 20657 SOUND TER offers parking.
Does 20657 SOUND TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20657 SOUND TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20657 SOUND TER have a pool?
Yes, 20657 SOUND TER has a pool.
Does 20657 SOUND TER have accessible units?
No, 20657 SOUND TER does not have accessible units.
Does 20657 SOUND TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20657 SOUND TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 20657 SOUND TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 20657 SOUND TER does not have units with air conditioning.

