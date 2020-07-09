All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
43473 GRANDMOORE STREET

43473 Grandmoore St · (571) 276-9029
Location

43473 Grandmoore St, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2835 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
yoga
Brand new, never lived in townhome in Brambleton. Steps from the new SILVER LINE METRO STATION, BEGINNING SERVICE IN SPRING OF 2021.Over 2800 sq ft of luxury, with lovely gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances. 3 levels, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms. Hardwood floors on the main level, 2 car garage in rear. There is a covered, spacious deck off the kitchen. The community center is located just a short distance from the house and offers pools, a cafe, yoga studio, gym and much more. Town center offers many restaurants and shops, as well. Come see the house in person or virtal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

