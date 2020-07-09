43473 GRANDMOORE STREET

Amenities

Brand new, never lived in townhome in Brambleton. Steps from the new SILVER LINE METRO STATION, BEGINNING SERVICE IN SPRING OF 2021.Over 2800 sq ft of luxury, with lovely gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances. 3 levels, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms. Hardwood floors on the main level, 2 car garage in rear. There is a covered, spacious deck off the kitchen. The community center is located just a short distance from the house and offers pools, a cafe, yoga studio, gym and much more. Town center offers many restaurants and shops, as well. Come see the house in person or virtal tour.