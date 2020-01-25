43341 STADIUM TERRACE

Amenities

PRICE IF FOR ROOM RENT ONLY, NOT WHOLE HOUSE.Room Rent price range from $750-1150. Room with share bathroom is $750 (1 bed (11ft 4in X 12ft 10in )+ shared bath) . Top level with bedroom, loft (office) and full bath $1150. Entire 4th floor: $1250 (1 bed (16ft 9inX 11ft) with 2 closets +1 private bath + living room (18ft10inX 12ft 7in)+ rooftop terrace (22ft X 11ft 7in) )BRAND NEW 5BR, 4.5BA townhouse with 2 car garage located in the Westmoore Community. All new construction! Absolutely beautiful gourmet kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet storage space. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. New Washer/Dryer. New blinds are installed. Everyroom has cailing fan. Double walkin closet in two master bedrooms. Walk to future Loudoun Valley Metro Station, many new nearby shopping, movie theaters, restaurants. Community pool and health club. 5 miles walking trail around community. No repair deduction for first 10 month. $40 app for adult on lease. Won't last long!Leasing rooms in a luxurious townhouse a few minutes walking to the future Ashburn metro station : Shared: Ample street parking, spacious open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter top, hardwood floor, outdoor patio for entertaining, full-sized dining area, large living room + half bath. Community: gym, outdoor pool, club house, trial, garden, two Harris Teeters in walking distance, right off the Dulles toll road, steps away from future metro and smart city Gramercy districtSituated on a premium lot in the beautiful Westmoore community. Directly across the street from the clubhouse with a yoga studio, fitness center, pool, and grilling area. There will be fenced in dog parks in the community in the near future. This home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a loft on the top floor, 2 car tandem garage with lots of space for storage. Located less than 10 miles from Washington Dulles International Airport, less than 1 mile from the future Ashburn metro stop, and a short distance to a multitude of shopping and dining locations. There is space to add a 4th bedroom or den on the first floor if you choose. This home is great for your primary residence or buy it as an investment property. This home is located in a new construction community. Last building with this model home at the sales office sold for over $555KAlso includes beautifully tiled foyer, upgraded LED lighting, motion sensing light in welcome area, Nest thermostat, tankless hot water heater, fresh air recycle system and much more. Walking distance to the upcoming Silver Line Metro (Ashburn Station) with free shuttle. Two car garage and abundant street parking; Resort style amenities including pool, fitness center, parks, amphitheater, miles of trails.43341 Stadium Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20148.