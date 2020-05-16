43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

End unit carriage-style home in beautiful Loudoun Valley Estates II with lots of privacy! 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath - two of which are en suites, and a 2 car garage. Features beautiful hardwoods on main level, stairs and hallway; gourmet open kitchen with large granite island, upgraded white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances; private study; master suite with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, master bath with dual vanities, and frameless shower. Bali energy efficient window treatments throughout including light control in bedrooms (dual sheer and darkening options) and bottom up/top down on main level. Fully finished, ground level, walk-out basement includes a full bath, huge recreation room with built-in movie projector capabilities, black out shades, and a large storage room. Underground water sprinkler system for easy yard maintenance. Backs to trees, walking/running trail, green space on all open sides and nearby amenities which include multiple pools, fitness centers, clubhouses, basketball courts, tennis courts, and tot lots. Ideally located for easy commuting on the Dulles Greenway/Toll Road and Routes 7, 28 & 50. Beautiful Home and Location!