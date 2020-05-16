All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER

43168 Hattontown Woods Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

43168 Hattontown Woods Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
End unit carriage-style home in beautiful Loudoun Valley Estates II with lots of privacy! 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath - two of which are en suites, and a 2 car garage. Features beautiful hardwoods on main level, stairs and hallway; gourmet open kitchen with large granite island, upgraded white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances; private study; master suite with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, master bath with dual vanities, and frameless shower. Bali energy efficient window treatments throughout including light control in bedrooms (dual sheer and darkening options) and bottom up/top down on main level. Fully finished, ground level, walk-out basement includes a full bath, huge recreation room with built-in movie projector capabilities, black out shades, and a large storage room. Underground water sprinkler system for easy yard maintenance. Backs to trees, walking/running trail, green space on all open sides and nearby amenities which include multiple pools, fitness centers, clubhouses, basketball courts, tennis courts, and tot lots. Ideally located for easy commuting on the Dulles Greenway/Toll Road and Routes 7, 28 & 50. Beautiful Home and Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER have any available units?
43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER have?
Some of 43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER currently offering any rent specials?
43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER pet-friendly?
No, 43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER offer parking?
Yes, 43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER offers parking.
Does 43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER have a pool?
Yes, 43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER has a pool.
Does 43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER have accessible units?
No, 43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER does not have accessible units.
Does 43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 43168 HATTONTOWN WOODS TER does not have units with air conditioning.
