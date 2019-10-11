43157 WEALDSTONE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool tennis court

$500 Move In Credit! Immaculate and well maintained open & bright townhouse, only 2 years young in sought after Loudoun Valley Estates! Enjoy almost 2,500 square feet on two spacious levels, gleaming hardwood floors, windows galore, upgraded gourmet chefs kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded full baths, and deck off breakfast room. Master bedroom with tray ceiling and massive walk-in closet, opens to a covered deck. Master bath with glass door shower and oversized bath tub. Premier Ashburn community with recreational amenities, including clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pools, biking/walking paths, basketball & tennis courts and neighborhood parks. Close to upcoming Silver line metro, shopping, and dining! Contact us to preview today