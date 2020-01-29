43137 WEALDSTONE TERRACE

Amenities

Opposite to STONE HILL MIDDLE SCHOOL - 1616 SQ FT living area! Spacious and Absolutely stunning two levels 3 beds, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage condo/townhouse in the heart of Loudoun Valley. The house comes with beautiful hardwood floors though out main level, gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Great location with the best school district in the area. The house has easy access to Loudoun County Pkwy, route 267, Route 606, Walmart, Dulles Landing Shopping, Stone Hill Middle School, Rosa Lee Carter Elementary School, Metro Station etc. Great location with excellent school district, and shopping center with in few minutes. Rent includes HOA and Trash removal. All other utilities has to be paid by tenant.