Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This townhouse condo is a former Toll Brothers model in sought after Loudoun Valley. Wood floors throughout the main level, built in ceiling speakers, upgraded lighting, custom paint. Gourmet kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, backsplash and granite counters. Large master bedroom with tray ceilings a huge custom walk in closet and balcony. Access to Loudoun Valley amenities and convenient to all major commuter roads and metro.