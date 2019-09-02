23350 Madison Heights Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Available 10/01/19 4BR/3.5BA Beautiful One-of-a-Kind Townhome - Property Id: 143843



This elegant, luxury townhome in Loudoun Valley II brings modern style to your cozy living space. The spacious, open layout welcomes family get-togethers and quality time, whether you're whipping up your favorite foods in the kitchen or relaxing on the couch in the beautiful living room. With windows pointing east and west, the home is bathed in natural light no matter the time of day.



This home features all comforts of a contemporary lifestyle, including:



- Huge walk-in closet in Master Bedroom

- 2-car garage plus ample street parking

- Marble vanities in each bathroom

- Granite kitchen counter-tops

- Stainless steel appliances

- Washer and dryer in-unit

- 5'' cocoa hardwood slats

- Outdoor deck

- Community Center (with pool and fitness room)

- Elementary, Middle, and High Schools within the neighborhood

...and more!



No smoking on property.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143843p

No Dogs Allowed



