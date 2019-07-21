23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

A Year Young TownHome Condo in Loudoun Valley - The Ridges! **Dual Master Suites, 2 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath. ~Available August 1st~ **Inviting Lower Level Foyer with Stairs radiant open concept Main Living Level. **Hardwood Floors on Main Level. **Great room/Living Room overlooking covered balcony**Well designed Kitchen with many upgrades: 42" Cabinets, Granite Countertop, Expansive Center Island, Recess Lights, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, and loads of natural lights. **Convenience Power Room on Main Level. **Master Suite-1 has dual closets (spacious WIC) and Luxurious Master Bath. **Laundry on Bedroom Level with Spacious N. **Oversize Garage with extra storage area. **Owner related to Listing Agent. **Tenant Must have Good credit**