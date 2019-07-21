All apartments in Loudoun Valley Estates
23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE

23286 Southdown Manor Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

23286 Southdown Manor Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA 20148
Loudoun Valley Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
A Year Young TownHome Condo in Loudoun Valley - The Ridges! **Dual Master Suites, 2 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath. ~Available August 1st~ **Inviting Lower Level Foyer with Stairs radiant open concept Main Living Level. **Hardwood Floors on Main Level. **Great room/Living Room overlooking covered balcony**Well designed Kitchen with many upgrades: 42" Cabinets, Granite Countertop, Expansive Center Island, Recess Lights, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, and loads of natural lights. **Convenience Power Room on Main Level. **Master Suite-1 has dual closets (spacious WIC) and Luxurious Master Bath. **Laundry on Bedroom Level with Spacious N. **Oversize Garage with extra storage area. **Owner related to Listing Agent. **Tenant Must have Good credit**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE have any available units?
23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA.
What amenities does 23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE have?
Some of 23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun Valley Estates.
Does 23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE offers parking.
Does 23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE have a pool?
No, 23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE have accessible units?
Yes, 23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE has accessible units.
Does 23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23286 SOUTHDOWN MANOR TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
