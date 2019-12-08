22573 WELBORNE MANOR SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

FABULOUS Loudoun Valley Estates brick front home. Wood floor throughout. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Opens to family room with gas fireplace and access to large deck. Formal living and dining areas with lots of natural light. Master suite with his/her closets, vaulted ceilings and luxurious master bath. Two other nice sized bedrooms, spacious hall bath and laundry on top floor. Lower level rec room with full bath. Two car garage and fully fenced backyard. Fabulous community amenities that include fitness center, swimming pool, jogging and walking trails and playgrounds. Available now.