9636 Hagel Cir

Stunning 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 Level Townhome in the heart of Lorton! Entering this amazing space you are met with the stunning first level featuring an enormous living room boasting gorgeous vinyl flooring. The dining room/kitchen combo follows featuring a stunning light fixture, ample cabinet & counter space. The upstairs is where you will find the spacious bedrooms. Each featuring ample natural light, generous reach-in closet space & beautiful flooring. The washer & dryer is the cherry on top of this amazing space. Enjoy the convenient access to I-66, as well as Downtown DC & Tysons Corner. Available now this property will not last long so do not miss your chance!