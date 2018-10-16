9630 MASEY MCQUIRE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Move-in Ready! Pets case-by-case. Excellent location. Close to Fort Belvoir, Pentagon, and Quantico. Minutes from Route 1, I-95 expressway, Metro, VRE, commuter lots, Potomac Mills Shopping Mall, Ikea, Wegmans, Springfield Town Center, Target, and Walmart. Seconds away from the bus stop. New Water heater and New Fence. All hardwood floors through out the house. Updated Bathrooms. Kitchen has beautiful backslash. Enjoy enjoy all of the perks of the community clubhouse, including two outdoor pools, basketball court, large tennis hitting board, tennis courts, and playgrounds.