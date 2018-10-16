All apartments in Lorton
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

9630 MASEY MCQUIRE COURT

9630 Masey Mcquire Court · No Longer Available
Location

9630 Masey Mcquire Court, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Move-in Ready! Pets case-by-case. Excellent location. Close to Fort Belvoir, Pentagon, and Quantico. Minutes from Route 1, I-95 expressway, Metro, VRE, commuter lots, Potomac Mills Shopping Mall, Ikea, Wegmans, Springfield Town Center, Target, and Walmart. Seconds away from the bus stop. New Water heater and New Fence. All hardwood floors through out the house. Updated Bathrooms. Kitchen has beautiful backslash. Enjoy enjoy all of the perks of the community clubhouse, including two outdoor pools, basketball court, large tennis hitting board, tennis courts, and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

