9517 HAGEL CIRCLE

Beautiful 2 BR, 1 Bath, 2 level townhome. Open dining & living room, Sunny kitchen Neighborhood playground/pool! Convenient location! Walk to Shopping, Minutes to School & 1-95. Call or Text William for Questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
