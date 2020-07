Amenities

patio / balcony parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This guest house is the perfect cure for apartment blues. Generous kitchen/living area with full bath, ready to move in! Front porch and rear deck. Off street driveway parking. Exterior will be painted. Walk to shops & bus lines. Minutes to VRE, Ft. Belvoir, shopping and more. Come check out your new home.