Last updated June 13 2020

169 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lorton, VA

Finding an apartment in Lorton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1195 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
Last updated June 13
29 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Last updated June 13
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7463 LONE STAR ROAD
7463 Lone Star Road, Lorton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1180 sqft
Recently Renovated 3 Story End Unit Townhouse with 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with great deck and fenced in yard. Minutes to Ft. Belvoir, Route 1, Fairfax County Parkway. Vacant and ready for immediate occupancy. Cats ok, vouchers are accepted.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7129 POINT REPLETE CIR
7129 Point Replete Circle, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Gorgeous 3 level end unit townhouse, 3BR with wood flooring. Spacious gourmet kitchen with granite counters, large island, gas range, all Stainless steel appliances and a double oven. Close to Fort Belvoir, Metro, VRE. Video tours are available.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8856 BENNINGTON BOULEVARD
8856 Bennington Boulevard, Lorton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3403 sqft
Backs to Parkland! Available for occupancy. 2 year lease minimum. Spacious Lorton Station home on prime lot with great view of trees from all rear windows and large deck off family room.
Results within 1 mile of Lorton
Last updated June 13
$
22 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Last updated June 13
$
12 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,209
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Last updated June 13
41 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Last updated June 13
$
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge Forest
1511 Monroe Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with one- and two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes near entrance to I-95. Residences have walk-in closets, dining areas, balcony/patio and central air conditioning/heat. Swimming and wading pools, playground and picnic area.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE
7574 Woodstown Drive, Newington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1872 sqft
Relax and enjoy this recently renovated (2018), tranquil retreat in the heart of bustling Fairfax county! The property is located just minutes from major military bases such as Fort Belvior, the Pentagon, NRO (9-14 m), and the Engineering Proving
Results within 5 miles of Lorton
Last updated June 13
$
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Last updated June 13
$
20 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,306
1280 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Last updated June 13
32 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13
24 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Last updated June 13
$
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
Last updated June 13
20 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
Last updated June 13
Mount Vernon
17 Units Available
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!
Last updated June 13
49 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,293
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Last updated June 13
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
$1,413
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near great local shopping, including the Springfield Mall, Target and Macy's. All units feature garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to on-site laundry, courtyard and playground.
Last updated June 13
Fort Belvoir
4 Units Available
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,470
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
780 sqft
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.
City Guide for Lorton, VA

"Pretty little thing, sometimes you gotta look up and let the world see all the beauty that you're made of. 'Cause the way you hang your head, nobody can tell you're my Virginia bluebell, my Virginia bluebell." (-- Miranda Lambert, "Virginia Bluebell")

Joseph Plaskett settled in this area in 1875 and named it after the original Lorton, England. This is actually a little odd, considering that the English Lorton was located in the lakes district and the American version is located in a place with less than 0.1 square miles of water. But anyway, Plaskett opened a general store in what he called Lorton Valley, and soon a post office, and the rest is history. Modern Lorton's 18,000 residents find themselves near a state wildlife reserve that is home to many animals, including several families of bald eagles. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lorton, VA

Finding an apartment in Lorton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

