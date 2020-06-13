169 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lorton, VA
"Pretty little thing, sometimes you gotta look up and let the world see all the beauty that you're made of. 'Cause the way you hang your head, nobody can tell you're my Virginia bluebell, my Virginia bluebell." (-- Miranda Lambert, "Virginia Bluebell")
Joseph Plaskett settled in this area in 1875 and named it after the original Lorton, England. This is actually a little odd, considering that the English Lorton was located in the lakes district and the American version is located in a place with less than 0.1 square miles of water. But anyway, Plaskett opened a general store in what he called Lorton Valley, and soon a post office, and the rest is history. Modern Lorton's 18,000 residents find themselves near a state wildlife reserve that is home to many animals, including several families of bald eagles. See more
Finding an apartment in Lorton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.