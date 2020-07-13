Apartment List
/
VA
/
lorton
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:31 AM

112 Apartments for rent in Lorton, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lorton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,666
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,002
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
38 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
46 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
15 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,888
1195 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8361 DERWENT VALLEY COURT
8361 Derwent Valley Court, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2775 sqft
Renovated End Unit Huge 3 Level Townhome ! Upgraded Kitchen and Baths ! Extra Windows on the side gives you lots of extra light ! 2 Car Garage ! Perfect movein condition ! Fenced in private yard with pavers ! Great location ! Right off I395 in

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8817 CARPENTERS HALL DRIVE
8817 Carpenters Hall Drive, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
2602 sqft
WOW GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME** FRESHLY PAINTED** WIFI THERMOSTAT**3 BEDROOM 3.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9640 POTTERS HILL CIRCLE
9640 Potters Hill Circle, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2704 sqft
Spacious townhome w/ gleaming wood floor in the huge kitchen/family room w/ gas fireplace, luxury master bath w/ soaking tub & separate shower,2 walk-in master closets, rec room w/ walk-out and 2 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9520 MOOREGATE COURT
9520 Mooregate Court, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1320 sqft
3 ADULTS-NO CHILDREN FOR EACH SHOWING-MUST WEAR MASKS-NO SHOWINGS TO ANYONE WITH SIGNS OF ILLNESS*! *Bright clean 3 BR,2 BA TH move in ready* Updated ,newer HVAC,Windows,new SlidingDoor to fenced rear yard* Updated baths & Kit*Shed Good schools,

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9574 INVERARY COURT
9574 Inverary Court, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1320 sqft
Great corner house. 3 Bed/2 bathroom located directly behind the Lorton marketplace. Perfectly tucked away from the highway noise yet minutes away from I-95 and VRE.

1 of 95

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7129 POINT REPLETE CIR
7129 Point Replete Circle, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Gorgeous 3 level end unit townhouse, 3BR with wood flooring. Spacious gourmet kitchen with granite counters, large island, gas range, all Stainless steel appliances and a double oven. Close to Fort Belvoir, Metro, VRE. Video tours are available.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7973 ALMEDA COURT
7973 Almeda Court, Lorton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2620 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy. Great Location....... close to Ft Belvoir, NGA, I-95, VRE. This Beautiful Large Single Family Home features four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Lorton
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
19 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2139 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,212
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
44 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,556
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9244 CARDINAL FOREST LANE
9244 Cardinal Forest Lane, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
990 sqft
Beautiful & Stunning 2 story condo w/ huge balcony. This immaculate home offers 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom w/ Huge Walk-In Closets, Updated eat-in GOURMET kitchen with Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel Appliances, Back Splash,.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8200 Crossbrook Ct 201
8200 Crossbrook Court, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Renovated 2 BR Condo, Great Location in Lorton, VA - Property Id: 312681 Recently remodeled 2 BR, 1.5 Bath, two-level condo in Lorton, Va. One reserved parking space near front door. MBA completely remodeled. New fixtures in 1/2 bath.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9252 MCCARTY RD
9252 Mccarty Road, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
This four bedroom, 3 full bath luxury townhouse features hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room, large gourmet kitchen/dining room combination with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8150 GILROY DR
8150 Gilroy Drive, Laurel Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Welcome to 8150 Gilroy Drive, a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
8169 COCKBURN COURT
8169 Cockburn Court, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1089 sqft
***GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION, CLOSE TO VRE, AMTRAK AND I-95***OPEN MAIN LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE*** LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. HOA/CONDO FEE INCLUDED IN RENT**1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE***COMMUNITY POOL**

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9209 LORTON VALLEY ROAD
9209 Lorton Valley Road, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1816 sqft
**TAKE AN ARMCHAIR TOUR: https://youtu.be/Al7oVsmSXI8 **Landlords have done everything to make this nice ! Shows well*This is nice! Fantastic Garage TH in SOCO HS*3 Finished levels*Walk out RR w/ Gas Fireplace**3 Bedrooms 2.
Results within 5 miles of Lorton
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
37 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
53 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
City Guide for Lorton, VA

"Pretty little thing, sometimes you gotta look up and let the world see all the beauty that you're made of. 'Cause the way you hang your head, nobody can tell you're my Virginia bluebell, my Virginia bluebell." (-- Miranda Lambert, "Virginia Bluebell")

Joseph Plaskett settled in this area in 1875 and named it after the original Lorton, England. This is actually a little odd, considering that the English Lorton was located in the lakes district and the American version is located in a place with less than 0.1 square miles of water. But anyway, Plaskett opened a general store in what he called Lorton Valley, and soon a post office, and the rest is history. Modern Lorton's 18,000 residents find themselves near a state wildlife reserve that is home to many animals, including several families of bald eagles. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lorton, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lorton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Lorton 1 BedroomsLorton 2 BedroomsLorton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLorton 3 BedroomsLorton Apartments with Balcony
Lorton Apartments with GarageLorton Apartments with GymLorton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLorton Apartments with ParkingLorton Apartments with Pool
Lorton Apartments with Washer-DryerLorton Dog Friendly ApartmentsLorton Furnished ApartmentsLorton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VA
Adelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University