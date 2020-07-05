All apartments in Lorton
9108 COLGROVE COURT

9108 Colgrove Court · No Longer Available
Location

9108 Colgrove Court, Lorton, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated home & ideal location! Renovated & open main level w/ hardwood flooring - Updated gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, attractive tile splash & stainless steel appliances - Updated windows & new heating & air system - Master suite with updated private bath & double closets - Walkout lower level w/ family room, brick hearth fireplace, laundry, bedroom & updated full bath - Screened rear porch & deck overlook privacy fenced, cul-de-sac backyard! Minutes to 95, Lorton VRE & Fort Belvoir!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9108 COLGROVE COURT have any available units?
9108 COLGROVE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 9108 COLGROVE COURT have?
Some of 9108 COLGROVE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9108 COLGROVE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9108 COLGROVE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9108 COLGROVE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9108 COLGROVE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 9108 COLGROVE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9108 COLGROVE COURT offers parking.
Does 9108 COLGROVE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9108 COLGROVE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9108 COLGROVE COURT have a pool?
No, 9108 COLGROVE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9108 COLGROVE COURT have accessible units?
No, 9108 COLGROVE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9108 COLGROVE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9108 COLGROVE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9108 COLGROVE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9108 COLGROVE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

