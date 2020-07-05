9108 COLGROVE COURT

Amenities
Beautifully updated home & ideal location! Renovated & open main level w/ hardwood flooring - Updated gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters, attractive tile splash & stainless steel appliances - Updated windows & new heating & air system - Master suite with updated private bath & double closets - Walkout lower level w/ family room, brick hearth fireplace, laundry, bedroom & updated full bath - Screened rear porch & deck overlook privacy fenced, cul-de-sac backyard! Minutes to 95, Lorton VRE & Fort Belvoir!