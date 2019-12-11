Available 4/15/2020! Stunning 3-Level 4 Bedroom End Home Just Minutes to VRE Express-Plush Carpets-Hardwood Floors- Oversized living room with marble surround gas FP-French Door off D/R to Deck-Lux Master Suite/Bath w/Jetted Tub-Bay Windows & Balcony-Huge Eat-In Kit W/Granite/SS Apps-Breakfast Room-LL Family Room W/Access to Patio & Fully Fenced Rear Yard-4th Bedroom-Driveway Parking Plus 2-Car Garage. Landlord will consider 1 small pet case-by-case with $500 deposit. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($2795) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8934 ATATURK WAY have any available units?
8934 ATATURK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lorton, VA.
What amenities does 8934 ATATURK WAY have?
Some of 8934 ATATURK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8934 ATATURK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8934 ATATURK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8934 ATATURK WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 8934 ATATURK WAY is pet friendly.
Does 8934 ATATURK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8934 ATATURK WAY offers parking.
Does 8934 ATATURK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8934 ATATURK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8934 ATATURK WAY have a pool?
No, 8934 ATATURK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8934 ATATURK WAY have accessible units?
No, 8934 ATATURK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8934 ATATURK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8934 ATATURK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8934 ATATURK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8934 ATATURK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
