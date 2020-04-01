9421 VICTORIA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

One of the cleanest rentals on the market with just about everything NEW .... NEW kitchen including NEW stainless steel appliances, NEW countertops and NEW cabinets.....NEW roof...NEW windows...NEW heat pump....NEW water heater....Freshly painted....New flooring in the living room, family room and all bedrooms.....Family room off the kitchen....Full bath in the master bedroom...Full size washer and dryer... Pull down stairs to the attic...large fenced back yard... Driveway with 2 parking spots....Pets on a case by case basis. If pet is accepted, rent will be $50 higher per pet per month. .... No smoking.....