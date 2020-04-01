All apartments in Loch Lomond
9421 VICTORIA STREET

9421 Victoria Street · No Longer Available
Location

9421 Victoria Street, Loch Lomond, VA 20110
Loch Lomond

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
One of the cleanest rentals on the market with just about everything NEW .... NEW kitchen including NEW stainless steel appliances, NEW countertops and NEW cabinets.....NEW roof...NEW windows...NEW heat pump....NEW water heater....Freshly painted....New flooring in the living room, family room and all bedrooms.....Family room off the kitchen....Full bath in the master bedroom...Full size washer and dryer... Pull down stairs to the attic...large fenced back yard... Driveway with 2 parking spots....Pets on a case by case basis. If pet is accepted, rent will be $50 higher per pet per month. .... No smoking.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

