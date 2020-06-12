/
2 bedroom apartments
50 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Linton Hall, VA
Kingsbrooke
1 Unit Available
8526 CORONATION LANE
8526 Coronation Lane, Linton Hall, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1624 sqft
Large corner unit 2 bedroom townhome in desired Kingsbrooke community. Spacious living /dining room combo features a cozy fireplace, window seating & plenty of sunlight. Comfortable Eat in Kitchen.
36 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1170 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
2 Units Available
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1024 sqft
Our beautiful family orientated community offers two and three bedroom homes featuring an all electric gourmet kitchen, your own private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and spacious walk in closets.
21 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
28 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
7 Units Available
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.
60 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
44 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Somerset
19 Units Available
Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr, Gainesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1026 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset Pointe in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Heritage Hunt
7 Units Available
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd, Gainesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1247 sqft
Modern luxury meets colonial design in this pet-friendly community. Rentals feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Luxury amenities such as a bocce court, coffee bar, and community garden.
Downtown Manassas
12 Units Available
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
12 Units Available
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
989 sqft
Barron Park and Bull Run Plaza provide recreation, food, and shopping to residents of this community. There's an onsite fitness center and swimming pool as well. The units are also fully-renovated and offer paid utilities.
21 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
10 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1143 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
Somerset
18 Units Available
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr, Gainesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1123 sqft
Rural charm with beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Recently renovated units. Several nearby shopping centers offer extensive dining and retail options. Commuter friendly with convenient access to Highway 29 and I-66.
1 Unit Available
10998 KOMAN CIRCLE
10998 Koman Circle, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1168 sqft
Enjoy this top level unit that will be available July 1. Kitchen has room for small table. Vaulted ceilings, two master suites, fireplace, deck, washer and dryer in unit. Community has in-ground pool and tennis courts. Secured building.
1 Unit Available
8987 MCDOWELL CMN
8987 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 1260 SQ. FT - 2 level interior townhome is a must see and available 7/1 - Hardwood on Main level. 2 Master Suites on the upper level with upgrades galore to included tile flooring in baths and more.
Downtown Manassas
1 Unit Available
9008 OPERA ALLEY
9008 Opera Alley, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Full Remodel - Live in a Turnkey Apartment in Downtown Old Town Manassas - 1 Minute Walk to VRE - 2 Bed - 1 Full Bath - Bonus Loft Upstairs to set up 2 Living Rooms - Steps to all the Shopping and Restaurants that Old Town has to Offer.
1 Unit Available
7579 MARGATE COURT
7579 Margate Court, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
794 sqft
Spacious living room. Ceramic tile in kitchen, foyer, dining room & baths. Ceiling fans in kitchen, living room and both bedrooms. Rent includes water & sewer, plus POOL. Tenant is responsible for electricity, renters insurance.
1 Unit Available
9153 STEVENS COURT
9153 Stevens Court, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED, WITH NEW FLOORING, KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES, CABINETS, GRANITE TOPS, BATHS WITH TUBS, VANITIES, TOILETS, PAINTING, LANDSCAPING, HVAC, ROOF. 2 LARGE MASTER SUITES.
1 Unit Available
8054 LISLE DRIVE
8054 Lisle Drive, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1026 sqft
Lovely condo convenient to shopping, dining and commuter routes. Secured entrance, plenty of parking available. Condo is freshly painted, has large master bedroom with own bathroom and large walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
13204 NOKESVILLE ROAD
13204 Nokesville Road, Nokesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
960 sqft
You'll love with this well maintained, 2 bedroom , 2 car garage, rambler on a level half acre lot.
