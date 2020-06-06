All apartments in Linton Hall
9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE

9883 Dochart Sound Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9883 Dochart Sound Lane, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Braemar

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
internet access
volleyball court
Welcome to this bright and airy open concept townhouse in Bristow! This community offers a plethora of amenities and included in your rent is Cable & High Speed Internet. The home boasts hardwood floors in main level and in all 3 bedrooms. Well appointed kitchen with granite counter tops and black appliances - gas range for the chef in the house! All rooms are flooded with natural light and there is plenty of parking spaces for guests. Right around the corner is the fabulous community pool, playground, volleyball court, basketball courts, green areas, and miles of jogging/walking trails. Shopping/Retail/Restaurants within a few minute drive and to top it off, a sought-after school district. This home has it all! Hurry Apply Soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE have any available units?
9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE have?
Some of 9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE offers parking.
Does 9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE have a pool?
Yes, 9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE has a pool.
Does 9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE have accessible units?
No, 9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

