9883 DOCHART SOUND LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool internet access volleyball court

Welcome to this bright and airy open concept townhouse in Bristow! This community offers a plethora of amenities and included in your rent is Cable & High Speed Internet. The home boasts hardwood floors in main level and in all 3 bedrooms. Well appointed kitchen with granite counter tops and black appliances - gas range for the chef in the house! All rooms are flooded with natural light and there is plenty of parking spaces for guests. Right around the corner is the fabulous community pool, playground, volleyball court, basketball courts, green areas, and miles of jogging/walking trails. Shopping/Retail/Restaurants within a few minute drive and to top it off, a sought-after school district. This home has it all! Hurry Apply Soon!