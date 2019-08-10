All apartments in Linton Hall
9713 Seafield Place

9713 Seafield Place · No Longer Available
Location

9713 Seafield Place, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Braemar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/64e86ff08a ---- Gated Community with all the Amenities *Super Clubhouse with Tennis Courts, Indoor Pool and Many Activities *Beautiful Front Porch *Gorgeous Hardwood Floors *Light, Bright and Airy Space *You will not be Disappointed in this Home *Close to 66, VRE, PWC PKWY, RT 234, Commuter Parking and More *Professionally Managed Property! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted Auto Garage Door Opener Bathroom Ceramic Tile Bedroom Entry Level Built In Bookcases Chair Railing Closet Ma Bedroom Walk In Closet(S) Walk In Countertops Granite Crown Molding Drapery Rods Drapes/Curtains Fireplace Glass Doors Fireplace Mantel(S) Fireplace Screen Furniture Conveys Master Bathroom Separate Tub Master Bedroom Full Bathroom Master Bedroom Separate Shower Tub Soaking Wall To Wall Carpeting Washer / Dryer Hookup Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9713 Seafield Place have any available units?
9713 Seafield Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9713 Seafield Place have?
Some of 9713 Seafield Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9713 Seafield Place currently offering any rent specials?
9713 Seafield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9713 Seafield Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9713 Seafield Place is pet friendly.
Does 9713 Seafield Place offer parking?
Yes, 9713 Seafield Place offers parking.
Does 9713 Seafield Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9713 Seafield Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9713 Seafield Place have a pool?
Yes, 9713 Seafield Place has a pool.
Does 9713 Seafield Place have accessible units?
No, 9713 Seafield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9713 Seafield Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9713 Seafield Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9713 Seafield Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9713 Seafield Place does not have units with air conditioning.

