9574 FINTRY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

55 AND OVER COMMUNITY!!!! Minimum 2 Year Lease Preferred**Main Level Living**Wonderful Opportunity to live in a 55+ Gated Community of Dunbarton in Braemar**This 2 Bedroom (both on Main Level), 3 Full Bathroom Attached home has lovely upgrades: Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Gorgeous Moldings, Corian Counter tops, Beautiful Tiled Floors, New Paint Throughout**Trex Deck**Electric Sunsetter Awning**Finished Basement w/Huge Rec Room, Full Bathroom, lots of unfinished space for storage**Main Level Laundry Room off Garage**$45 Per Person App Fee**Rent Includes: High Speed Internet, Cable TV, Trash Pickup,Abundance of Community Amenities!!! Tenant MUST Coordinate HVAC Maintenance 2 times peryear PLUS Sprinkler Maintenance 2 times per year, but at no cost to tenant*Hurry won't Last Long!