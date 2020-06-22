All apartments in Linton Hall
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

9574 FINTRY STREET

9574 Fintry Street · No Longer Available
Location

9574 Fintry Street, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Braemar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
55 AND OVER COMMUNITY!!!! Minimum 2 Year Lease Preferred**Main Level Living**Wonderful Opportunity to live in a 55+ Gated Community of Dunbarton in Braemar**This 2 Bedroom (both on Main Level), 3 Full Bathroom Attached home has lovely upgrades: Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Gorgeous Moldings, Corian Counter tops, Beautiful Tiled Floors, New Paint Throughout**Trex Deck**Electric Sunsetter Awning**Finished Basement w/Huge Rec Room, Full Bathroom, lots of unfinished space for storage**Main Level Laundry Room off Garage**$45 Per Person App Fee**Rent Includes: High Speed Internet, Cable TV, Trash Pickup,Abundance of Community Amenities!!! Tenant MUST Coordinate HVAC Maintenance 2 times peryear PLUS Sprinkler Maintenance 2 times per year, but at no cost to tenant*Hurry won't Last Long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9574 FINTRY STREET have any available units?
9574 FINTRY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9574 FINTRY STREET have?
Some of 9574 FINTRY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9574 FINTRY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9574 FINTRY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9574 FINTRY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9574 FINTRY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 9574 FINTRY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9574 FINTRY STREET offers parking.
Does 9574 FINTRY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9574 FINTRY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9574 FINTRY STREET have a pool?
No, 9574 FINTRY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9574 FINTRY STREET have accessible units?
No, 9574 FINTRY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9574 FINTRY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9574 FINTRY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 9574 FINTRY STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9574 FINTRY STREET has units with air conditioning.
