9222 CAMPFIRE CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Just listed under new Brokerage - Please ignore CDOM. This beautiful Brick front Colonial is located in the much desired subdivision of Crossman Creek. Minutes from shopping, dining, 3 VRE stations, Old Town Manassas and major travel avenues. It features 3 fully finished levels of amazing sunfilled space to account for almost 5000 finished sq. ft of space that includes 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, main level Study, formal Living Room, formal Dining Room, large Gourmet Kitchen Double Ovens, Granite & SS appliances, super sized Family Room with Fireplace, large Trex Deck, Owners Suite with large Sitting Room and luxury Bath, 2ndry Master BR with private full Bath on upper level with 2 more large Bedrooms sharing a Jack & Jill Bath. Lower level features an incredible Great Room with bar & surround sound. Large 2ndry laundry room and 5th BR/Den also located on lower level. This wonderful homes features 2 Laundry rooms and a 2ndry kitchenette. A must see. Move in ready!!