All apartments in Linton Hall
Find more places like 9222 CAMPFIRE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Linton Hall, VA
/
9222 CAMPFIRE CT
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

9222 CAMPFIRE CT

9222 Campfire Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Linton Hall
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9222 Campfire Court, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Crossman Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Just listed under new Brokerage - Please ignore CDOM. This beautiful Brick front Colonial is located in the much desired subdivision of Crossman Creek. Minutes from shopping, dining, 3 VRE stations, Old Town Manassas and major travel avenues. It features 3 fully finished levels of amazing sunfilled space to account for almost 5000 finished sq. ft of space that includes 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, main level Study, formal Living Room, formal Dining Room, large Gourmet Kitchen Double Ovens, Granite & SS appliances, super sized Family Room with Fireplace, large Trex Deck, Owners Suite with large Sitting Room and luxury Bath, 2ndry Master BR with private full Bath on upper level with 2 more large Bedrooms sharing a Jack & Jill Bath. Lower level features an incredible Great Room with bar & surround sound. Large 2ndry laundry room and 5th BR/Den also located on lower level. This wonderful homes features 2 Laundry rooms and a 2ndry kitchenette. A must see. Move in ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9222 CAMPFIRE CT have any available units?
9222 CAMPFIRE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9222 CAMPFIRE CT have?
Some of 9222 CAMPFIRE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9222 CAMPFIRE CT currently offering any rent specials?
9222 CAMPFIRE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9222 CAMPFIRE CT pet-friendly?
No, 9222 CAMPFIRE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 9222 CAMPFIRE CT offer parking?
Yes, 9222 CAMPFIRE CT offers parking.
Does 9222 CAMPFIRE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9222 CAMPFIRE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9222 CAMPFIRE CT have a pool?
No, 9222 CAMPFIRE CT does not have a pool.
Does 9222 CAMPFIRE CT have accessible units?
No, 9222 CAMPFIRE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9222 CAMPFIRE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9222 CAMPFIRE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9222 CAMPFIRE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9222 CAMPFIRE CT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Linton Hall 1 BedroomsLinton Hall 2 Bedrooms
Linton Hall 3 BedroomsLinton Hall Apartments with Gym
Linton Hall Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VA
Culpeper, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia