9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking playground garage

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, AUGUST 4 FROM 1-3!**Currently listed for sale and for rent** Stunning open concept floorplan! End unit townhouse featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car detached garage. Fenced private courtyard. Formal LR & DR. Family room plus eat-in kitchen with oversized granite island makes it perfect for entertaining. Lots of cabinet and countertop space. Hardwood stairs to mid level with 2 bedrooms. The master suite has a double sided fireplace shared with the newly renovated master bathroom. The 3rd level has a bonus loft space, two large bedrooms, and full bath. Perfect for a teen hangout! Seconds away from the playground. Conveniently located near Routes 66, 234, 28, and 29. Shops and restaurants are a short drive away.