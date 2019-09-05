All apartments in Linton Hall
Linton Hall, VA
9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP
9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP

9146 Ribbon Falls Loop · No Longer Available
Linton Hall
Location

9146 Ribbon Falls Loop, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Pembrooke

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
garage
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, AUGUST 4 FROM 1-3!**Currently listed for sale and for rent** Stunning open concept floorplan! End unit townhouse featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car detached garage. Fenced private courtyard. Formal LR & DR. Family room plus eat-in kitchen with oversized granite island makes it perfect for entertaining. Lots of cabinet and countertop space. Hardwood stairs to mid level with 2 bedrooms. The master suite has a double sided fireplace shared with the newly renovated master bathroom. The 3rd level has a bonus loft space, two large bedrooms, and full bath. Perfect for a teen hangout! Seconds away from the playground. Conveniently located near Routes 66, 234, 28, and 29. Shops and restaurants are a short drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP have any available units?
9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP have?
Some of 9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP offers parking.
Does 9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP have a pool?
No, 9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP have accessible units?
No, 9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 9146 RIBBON FALLS LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
