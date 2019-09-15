All apartments in Linton Hall
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:04 AM

9088 Brewer Creek Place

9088 Brewer Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

9088 Brewer Creek Place, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Independence

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e02b7e60b0 ---- Well Kept End Unit Garage TH Over 2300SF Convenient to Shopping/Dining/Major Commuter Routes/VRE*Hardwood Floors Cover the Main Living Area*Formal Living Room/Dining Area and Family Room on The Main Level with Deck Access*Upgraded Cabinets in Kitchen with Granite Counters*Finished Basement Provides a Rec Room with Gas Fireplace and Walkout Level*Spacious Master Suite with Two Walk in Closets/Soaking Tub/Separate Shower and Double Vanity*Community Pool/Basketball/Tot Lots/Jog-Walk Paths and Plenty of Visitor Parking*New Carpet on Bedroom Level*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9088 Brewer Creek Place have any available units?
9088 Brewer Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9088 Brewer Creek Place have?
Some of 9088 Brewer Creek Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9088 Brewer Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
9088 Brewer Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9088 Brewer Creek Place pet-friendly?
No, 9088 Brewer Creek Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 9088 Brewer Creek Place offer parking?
Yes, 9088 Brewer Creek Place offers parking.
Does 9088 Brewer Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9088 Brewer Creek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9088 Brewer Creek Place have a pool?
Yes, 9088 Brewer Creek Place has a pool.
Does 9088 Brewer Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 9088 Brewer Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9088 Brewer Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9088 Brewer Creek Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9088 Brewer Creek Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9088 Brewer Creek Place does not have units with air conditioning.

