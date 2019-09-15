9088 Brewer Creek Place, Linton Hall, VA 20136 Independence
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e02b7e60b0 ---- Well Kept End Unit Garage TH Over 2300SF Convenient to Shopping/Dining/Major Commuter Routes/VRE*Hardwood Floors Cover the Main Living Area*Formal Living Room/Dining Area and Family Room on The Main Level with Deck Access*Upgraded Cabinets in Kitchen with Granite Counters*Finished Basement Provides a Rec Room with Gas Fireplace and Walkout Level*Spacious Master Suite with Two Walk in Closets/Soaking Tub/Separate Shower and Double Vanity*Community Pool/Basketball/Tot Lots/Jog-Walk Paths and Plenty of Visitor Parking*New Carpet on Bedroom Level*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9088 Brewer Creek Place have any available units?
9088 Brewer Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 9088 Brewer Creek Place have?
Some of 9088 Brewer Creek Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9088 Brewer Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
9088 Brewer Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.