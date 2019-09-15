9088 Brewer Creek Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage guest parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e02b7e60b0 ---- Well Kept End Unit Garage TH Over 2300SF Convenient to Shopping/Dining/Major Commuter Routes/VRE*Hardwood Floors Cover the Main Living Area*Formal Living Room/Dining Area and Family Room on The Main Level with Deck Access*Upgraded Cabinets in Kitchen with Granite Counters*Finished Basement Provides a Rec Room with Gas Fireplace and Walkout Level*Spacious Master Suite with Two Walk in Closets/Soaking Tub/Separate Shower and Double Vanity*Community Pool/Basketball/Tot Lots/Jog-Walk Paths and Plenty of Visitor Parking*New Carpet on Bedroom Level*