9043 Raging Water Drive

This beautiful home will welcome you with light and space as you walk into the living room with its rich wood floors and high ceilings. Spacious kitchen is a cook's dream with granite counters, center island, gas stove and tons of storage. Cozy family room has wood built-ins, carpet and fireplace. With bedrooms and 3.5 baths, this home has a place for everybody and everything. Entertain all you like not only inside but out on the huge back deck and open backyard. Community amenities include playground, tennis courts, pool and lake privileges. No pets, no Section 8, please.