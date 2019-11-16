All apartments in Linton Hall
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

8935 CLARET WAY

8935 Claret Way · No Longer Available
Location

8935 Claret Way, Linton Hall, VA 20136

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
This beautiful, fully upgraded, modern 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home with over 5,000 square feet is listed for lease for the first time! Upon entrance you will be delighted with the 2 story foyer, designer upgrades, and dark hardwood flooring throughout the entire main level. This open concept home has columns that invite you into the living room and glass doors opening to the study. Both of those rooms are enriched by 6 inch crown molding. Rod iron railing adorns the cascading staircase. Just beyond the living room is an elegantly modern separate dining room with tray ceiling, and chair railing. The modern gourmet kitchen is a dream come true with white cabinets, a functional island, granite countertops and fairly new stainless steel appliances that consist of double ovens and gas stove. The kitchen has plenty of seating with a large space for a kitchen table and stools at the island. Off of the kitchen is a gorgeous cathedral ceiling sunroom with plantation shutters and access to the composite exterior deck and large patio for grill nights and entertaining. The large family room brings in great natural lighting that can be tempered with the wood blinds. Even with all of the windows, there is plenty of wall space for furniture and tv. Snuggling near the gas fireplace will provide coziness this winter. On the 2nd level of the home, you will find the master suite with 3 additional good sized bedrooms and the conveniently placed laundry room with utility sink. The master bedroom with tray ceiling has his and her walk-in closets with closet built-in organization. The bathroom has his and her separate vanities with a fully surround tiled shower with his and her shower heads! Of course you can also enjoy the soaking tub after a long day. The fully finished basement houses a media/entertainment area, gaming area or exercise area, full bathroom and 5th bedroom with closet. There are 2 large double door closets the span the length of an entire wall for storage. The home has a whole house humidifier and has 2 zone heating and air conditioning. Enjoy living in luxury on a corner lot among a really great neighborhood - full of fun, social neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8935 CLARET WAY have any available units?
8935 CLARET WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 8935 CLARET WAY have?
Some of 8935 CLARET WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8935 CLARET WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8935 CLARET WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8935 CLARET WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8935 CLARET WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 8935 CLARET WAY offer parking?
No, 8935 CLARET WAY does not offer parking.
Does 8935 CLARET WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8935 CLARET WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8935 CLARET WAY have a pool?
No, 8935 CLARET WAY does not have a pool.
Does 8935 CLARET WAY have accessible units?
No, 8935 CLARET WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8935 CLARET WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8935 CLARET WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8935 CLARET WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8935 CLARET WAY has units with air conditioning.
