8916 TELFORD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

Lovely Single Family Home in Sheffield Manor Subdivision in Bristow. Close to shopping, grocery stores & schools. Prince William Campus of George Mason University and Jiffy Lube Live Pavilion are less than 5 minutes drive! Easy access to I-66, Rt 29 and Rt 28 make this location perfect for the commuter. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features a 2 car garage, full finished basement, 9'+ ceilings, 2 fireplaces, and separate office, among many updates. Modern kitchen with 42" cabinets, a large island, table space and tons of counter space. An open floor plan, hardwood floors, upper level laundry room, large patio, and fenced back yard compliment this family friendly home. The basement includes a huge rec room, 5th bedroom/media room along with a full bathroom and access to back yard. A definite MUST SEE!Sheffield Manor Subdivision offers a Community Center, Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Tot Lot, Playgrounds and ample common grounds. Rent includes use of community amenities and trash removal. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $25/month/pet rent and $500/pet security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior & exterior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program ($15/mo). Minimum income qualifications $108k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Not participating with Section 8.Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management