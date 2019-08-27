All apartments in Linton Hall
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

8916 TELFORD COURT

8916 Telford Court · No Longer Available
Location

8916 Telford Court, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Sheffield Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely Single Family Home in Sheffield Manor Subdivision in Bristow. Close to shopping, grocery stores & schools. Prince William Campus of George Mason University and Jiffy Lube Live Pavilion are less than 5 minutes drive! Easy access to I-66, Rt 29 and Rt 28 make this location perfect for the commuter. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features a 2 car garage, full finished basement, 9'+ ceilings, 2 fireplaces, and separate office, among many updates. Modern kitchen with 42" cabinets, a large island, table space and tons of counter space. An open floor plan, hardwood floors, upper level laundry room, large patio, and fenced back yard compliment this family friendly home. The basement includes a huge rec room, 5th bedroom/media room along with a full bathroom and access to back yard. A definite MUST SEE!Sheffield Manor Subdivision offers a Community Center, Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Tot Lot, Playgrounds and ample common grounds. Rent includes use of community amenities and trash removal. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $25/month/pet rent and $500/pet security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior & exterior maintenance, renters insurance, and filter program ($15/mo). Minimum income qualifications $108k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Not participating with Section 8.Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8916 TELFORD COURT have any available units?
8916 TELFORD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 8916 TELFORD COURT have?
Some of 8916 TELFORD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8916 TELFORD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8916 TELFORD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8916 TELFORD COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8916 TELFORD COURT is pet friendly.
Does 8916 TELFORD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8916 TELFORD COURT offers parking.
Does 8916 TELFORD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8916 TELFORD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8916 TELFORD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8916 TELFORD COURT has a pool.
Does 8916 TELFORD COURT have accessible units?
No, 8916 TELFORD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8916 TELFORD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8916 TELFORD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8916 TELFORD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8916 TELFORD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
