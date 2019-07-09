8833 DUNSTABLE LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

This beautifully updated TH in Sheffield Manor boasts a newly renovated kitchen with brand new Stainless Steel Appliances, bamboo flooring throughout the main level, and RARE 3 level bump-out!! Great for Entertaining with an open concept and deck. Huge field directly in front of the home provides a great bonus area! Home is just minutes from 66 and Virginia Gateway, filling ALL of your shopping needs!! Just a stones throw to Jiffy Lube Live, where you can see many of your favorite artists. Brand new Lifetime Gym is just down the street and new high school is in the works!