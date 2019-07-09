All apartments in Linton Hall
8833 DUNSTABLE LOOP
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:34 PM

8833 DUNSTABLE LOOP

8833 Dunstable Loop · No Longer Available
Location

8833 Dunstable Loop, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Sheffield Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
This beautifully updated TH in Sheffield Manor boasts a newly renovated kitchen with brand new Stainless Steel Appliances, bamboo flooring throughout the main level, and RARE 3 level bump-out!! Great for Entertaining with an open concept and deck. Huge field directly in front of the home provides a great bonus area! Home is just minutes from 66 and Virginia Gateway, filling ALL of your shopping needs!! Just a stones throw to Jiffy Lube Live, where you can see many of your favorite artists. Brand new Lifetime Gym is just down the street and new high school is in the works!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

