14261 LADDERBACKED DRIVE
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

14261 LADDERBACKED DRIVE

14261 Ladderbacked Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14261 Ladderbacked Drive, Linton Hall, VA 20155
Meadows at Morris Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SHORT TERM LEASE OPTION! Amazing opportunity to live in a single-family home with a spacious fenced-in yard with stunning sunset views in sought after Meadows at Morris Farm community. This home is turn-key, move-in ready! Well maintained 3 bed, 2.5 baths, gourmet kitchen with updated appliances including dishwasher, range, microwave, and faucet. Master bath with granite countertops and new flooring, gleaming hardwood on main level, professional landscaping and patio in back yard. Owner Agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

