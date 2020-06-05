All apartments in Linton Hall
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:24 AM

14170 CATBIRD DRIVE

14170 Catbird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14170 Catbird Drive, Linton Hall, VA 20155
Meadows at Morris Farm

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous Town home in a great established community. This home is also position where it backs to trees and fronts to common area. Plenty of parking with the 2 car garage and 2 car driveway. Entrance level offers foyer and family room with a gas fireplace and glass doors out to the back yard. The upper level 1 provides the main stay for the home with living room, dining area half bath and large open kitchen area ( when you have a party everybody always hangs out in the kitchen) so again a large kitchen area. The upper level 2 offers 2 full baths, 3 bedrooms and a laundry room. This won't last...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14170 CATBIRD DRIVE have any available units?
14170 CATBIRD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 14170 CATBIRD DRIVE have?
Some of 14170 CATBIRD DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14170 CATBIRD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14170 CATBIRD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14170 CATBIRD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14170 CATBIRD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 14170 CATBIRD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14170 CATBIRD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14170 CATBIRD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14170 CATBIRD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14170 CATBIRD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14170 CATBIRD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14170 CATBIRD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14170 CATBIRD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14170 CATBIRD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14170 CATBIRD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14170 CATBIRD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14170 CATBIRD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

