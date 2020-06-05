14170 CATBIRD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fabulous Town home in a great established community. This home is also position where it backs to trees and fronts to common area. Plenty of parking with the 2 car garage and 2 car driveway. Entrance level offers foyer and family room with a gas fireplace and glass doors out to the back yard. The upper level 1 provides the main stay for the home with living room, dining area half bath and large open kitchen area ( when you have a party everybody always hangs out in the kitchen) so again a large kitchen area. The upper level 2 offers 2 full baths, 3 bedrooms and a laundry room. This won't last...