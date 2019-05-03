All apartments in Linton Hall
13725 DENHAM WAY
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM

13725 DENHAM WAY

13725 Denham Way · No Longer Available
Location

13725 Denham Way, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Kingsbrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Kingsbrook Community includes, swimming pools, tennis courts, playground at walking distance. Bristow Run Elementary School, Gainesville Middle School and Patriot High School. Beautifully renovated property with SS appliances, Granite countertops, updated light fixtures, updated plumbing fixtures, master bedroom with fully renovated master bathroom, hardwood floors, fireplace in upper level family room with full bathroom, bedroom and deck, patio from kitchen with fire pit and storage, 2 assigned parking spaces, and much more to see in person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

