13725 DENHAM WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking playground pool tennis court

Beautiful Kingsbrook Community includes, swimming pools, tennis courts, playground at walking distance. Bristow Run Elementary School, Gainesville Middle School and Patriot High School. Beautifully renovated property with SS appliances, Granite countertops, updated light fixtures, updated plumbing fixtures, master bedroom with fully renovated master bathroom, hardwood floors, fireplace in upper level family room with full bathroom, bedroom and deck, patio from kitchen with fire pit and storage, 2 assigned parking spaces, and much more to see in person.