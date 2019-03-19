13252 ORMOND DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

In the process of painting. New pics will be available soon. One level living in Dunbarton. Two bedrooms/two bathrooms. Open floor plan. Basic cable & internat included with RCN. Tenant pays RCN directly for upgraded services. $45 app fee per adult. No residents permitted under the age of 18 due to this being an Active Adult community. Available Feb 15th. Pets case by case.