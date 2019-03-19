In the process of painting. New pics will be available soon. One level living in Dunbarton. Two bedrooms/two bathrooms. Open floor plan. Basic cable & internat included with RCN. Tenant pays RCN directly for upgraded services. $45 app fee per adult. No residents permitted under the age of 18 due to this being an Active Adult community. Available Feb 15th. Pets case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13252 ORMOND DR have any available units?
13252 ORMOND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 13252 ORMOND DR have?
Some of 13252 ORMOND DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13252 ORMOND DR currently offering any rent specials?
13252 ORMOND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13252 ORMOND DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 13252 ORMOND DR is pet friendly.
Does 13252 ORMOND DR offer parking?
Yes, 13252 ORMOND DR offers parking.
Does 13252 ORMOND DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13252 ORMOND DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13252 ORMOND DR have a pool?
No, 13252 ORMOND DR does not have a pool.
Does 13252 ORMOND DR have accessible units?
No, 13252 ORMOND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13252 ORMOND DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13252 ORMOND DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 13252 ORMOND DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13252 ORMOND DR does not have units with air conditioning.