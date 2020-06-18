12328 PENZANCE LANE

Amenities

Nice spacious Basement with 1 Bed 1 Full Bath in townhouse with separate entrance is available for renting. One bedroom with separate living room and full bath. Kitchen appliances : Microwave, Refrigerator, portable stove(available on tenant request),toaster. Furnished ( Bed, Table, chair etc. ) . Backyard maintenance will be tenant responsibility. Repair deductible $75. Laundry will be shared between Landlord and tenant. Rent includes all utilities. Internet charges separate. Community Amenities: Pool, Tennis courts, Ample Parking. Close to Braemar Village Plaza. $50 for Utilities will be charged monthly ** BASEMENT ONLY FOR RENT** . Available Now.