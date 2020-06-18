All apartments in Linton Hall
Linton Hall, VA
12328 PENZANCE LANE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:52 PM

12328 PENZANCE LANE

12328 Penzance Lane · (703) 986-3257
Location

12328 Penzance Lane, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Sheffield Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1774 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
tennis court
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Nice spacious Basement with 1 Bed 1 Full Bath in townhouse with separate entrance is available for renting. One bedroom with separate living room and full bath. Kitchen appliances : Microwave, Refrigerator, portable stove(available on tenant request),toaster. Furnished ( Bed, Table, chair etc. ) . Backyard maintenance will be tenant responsibility. Repair deductible $75. Laundry will be shared between Landlord and tenant. Rent includes all utilities. Internet charges separate. Community Amenities: Pool, Tennis courts, Ample Parking. Close to Braemar Village Plaza. $50 for Utilities will be charged monthly ** BASEMENT ONLY FOR RENT** . Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12328 PENZANCE LANE have any available units?
12328 PENZANCE LANE has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12328 PENZANCE LANE have?
Some of 12328 PENZANCE LANE's amenities include parking, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12328 PENZANCE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12328 PENZANCE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12328 PENZANCE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12328 PENZANCE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 12328 PENZANCE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12328 PENZANCE LANE does offer parking.
Does 12328 PENZANCE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12328 PENZANCE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12328 PENZANCE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12328 PENZANCE LANE has a pool.
Does 12328 PENZANCE LANE have accessible units?
No, 12328 PENZANCE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12328 PENZANCE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12328 PENZANCE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12328 PENZANCE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12328 PENZANCE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
