Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Light filled freshly painted home in Victory Lakes-Cherry Cabinets and Granite Counter tops in spacious kitchen with table space- Upper level features a loft/office plus generous bedrooms. Great neighborhood with walking trails, pool, and more all within easy reach to Prince William Parkway, I66 and 3 Virginia Railway Express Stations for commuters-Explore Historic downtown Manassas or shop at the new Gainesville Town Center off Linton Hall Rd all less than 5 miles from your new home.