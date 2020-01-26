All apartments in Linton Hall
Linton Hall, VA
12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE
Last updated January 26 2020 at 6:58 AM

12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE

12056 Elliots Oak Place · No Longer Available
Location

12056 Elliots Oak Place, Linton Hall, VA 20136
The Villages at Saybrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Sun-Lit Home has 9' ceiling on the main level and 2300+ square feet inclusive of deck. Assigned Parking (39) is in front of the home. Wood Floors on the Main Level. Large kitchen with a pantry features new Granite Countertop, White Cabinetry, new Double Sink (2019). Access the large deck (17 x 12) from the Kitchen. Family Room is off the kitchen making this space even more ideal. Some of the other updates include: Entire home painted including the deck (2019), New Air-conditioner (2018) and New Low-E Argon glass windows (2015). Walkout Lower Level has an open floor plan with a wood-burning fireplace and a half bath. This home also has a large Storage Room (19 x 13).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE have any available units?
12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE have?
Some of 12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE offers parking.
Does 12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE have a pool?
No, 12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE has units with air conditioning.
