12056 ELLIOTS OAK PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Sun-Lit Home has 9' ceiling on the main level and 2300+ square feet inclusive of deck. Assigned Parking (39) is in front of the home. Wood Floors on the Main Level. Large kitchen with a pantry features new Granite Countertop, White Cabinetry, new Double Sink (2019). Access the large deck (17 x 12) from the Kitchen. Family Room is off the kitchen making this space even more ideal. Some of the other updates include: Entire home painted including the deck (2019), New Air-conditioner (2018) and New Low-E Argon glass windows (2015). Walkout Lower Level has an open floor plan with a wood-burning fireplace and a half bath. This home also has a large Storage Room (19 x 13).