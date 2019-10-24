10750 MUSKET BALL COURT

Amenities

Opportunity Knocks! Do NOT miss your chance to Rent this meticulously cared for single family house in New Village Bristow. This 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom, 1 Half Bathroom home has plenty of room for all of your, or your family's, needs. Not only is there a Living Room, a Family Room, AND a HUGE Rec Room (that spans the entire length of the house), there are all sorts of additional bonus rooms, as well. Bonus rooms could be used for a Home Office, a Hobby Room, an Arts & Crafts Room, a Work Out Room, a Children's Study Room, a Theatre Room, a Kid's Play Room, etc. Use your imagination and use the many rooms of this very generously sized house for however works best for you and your family! Kitchen boasts beautiful cherry wood cabinetry & a very large island, perfect for all your meal prep needs! There is both space in the Kitchen for informal dining PLUS a separate, formal Dining Room. Living Room is spacious and complete with a fireplace! A Family Room, Home Office, & Half Bathroom / Powder Room round out the main level of living. Head upstairs to find a generously sized master bedroom, walk-in closet, & master bathroom, plus 3 additional bedrooms, 1 more full bathroom, & the laundry room. Head all the way to the lower level to find a massive rec room, wet bar, bonus room, & insanely large storage room! Home also features an outdoor stone patio + 2 car garage. Additionally, home is located on a serene & secluded cul-de-sac! New Bristow Village is a community which offers a Pool, Gym, Party Room, Dog Walking Stations, Tennis Courts, & Basketball Courts. Act quick, this beauty won't last long!