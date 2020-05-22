All apartments in Linton Hall
10168 PALE ROSE LOOP

10168 Pale Rose Loop · No Longer Available
Location

10168 Pale Rose Loop, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Braemar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful, light-filled End Unit Garage Townhome in sought-after Braemar. 3BR/2.5BA, 1928 sqft, built in 2000. Gleaming Hardwood Floors! High Ceiling, Kitchen w/Updated Appliances, Tall Cabinets, Island, Double Sink. Family Room w/Gas Fireplace, Breakfast Area w/Sliding Glass Door to Private Deck. Master Bedroom with walk-in-closet, Master Bath with separate bathtub and shower. Basement Rec Rom w/Sliding Glass Door to Brick Patio & Fenced Yard. Pool, playground, courts, trails, clubhouse. Patriot HS. Close to VRE, I-66, PWC Pkwy, dining, shops. Sorry, no smoking, no pets, no exception. Available ~May 20, 2020. Pictures prior to current tenants. Ask agent for walkthrough video. Home will be repainted and cleaned to make it ready for your move-in. Min income $62k. Max 2 income. Annual rent adjustment. Owners prefer longer term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10168 PALE ROSE LOOP have any available units?
10168 PALE ROSE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 10168 PALE ROSE LOOP have?
Some of 10168 PALE ROSE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10168 PALE ROSE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
10168 PALE ROSE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10168 PALE ROSE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 10168 PALE ROSE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 10168 PALE ROSE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 10168 PALE ROSE LOOP offers parking.
Does 10168 PALE ROSE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10168 PALE ROSE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10168 PALE ROSE LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 10168 PALE ROSE LOOP has a pool.
Does 10168 PALE ROSE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 10168 PALE ROSE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 10168 PALE ROSE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10168 PALE ROSE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 10168 PALE ROSE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 10168 PALE ROSE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

