10168 PALE ROSE LOOP

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Beautiful, light-filled End Unit Garage Townhome in sought-after Braemar. 3BR/2.5BA, 1928 sqft, built in 2000. Gleaming Hardwood Floors! High Ceiling, Kitchen w/Updated Appliances, Tall Cabinets, Island, Double Sink. Family Room w/Gas Fireplace, Breakfast Area w/Sliding Glass Door to Private Deck. Master Bedroom with walk-in-closet, Master Bath with separate bathtub and shower. Basement Rec Rom w/Sliding Glass Door to Brick Patio & Fenced Yard. Pool, playground, courts, trails, clubhouse. Patriot HS. Close to VRE, I-66, PWC Pkwy, dining, shops. Sorry, no smoking, no pets, no exception. Available ~May 20, 2020. Pictures prior to current tenants. Ask agent for walkthrough video. Home will be repainted and cleaned to make it ready for your move-in. Min income $62k. Max 2 income. Annual rent adjustment. Owners prefer longer term lease.