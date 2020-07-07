10109 BANCHORY PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Stunning and spacious Colonial on a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking nature's beauty! Over 3,600+ square ft. throughout 3 levels of living includes 5 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths. Beautiful hardwood floors welcome you as you enter, with a fabulous open floor plan perfect for entertaining. A large eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, center island, ample cabinetry, and breakfast area. Open flow continues into the family room, boasting a cozy gas fireplace and walls of built-ins. Sliders to the private balcony with beautiful spiral staircase leads you to an expansive patio, and promises for endless fun entertaining outdoors! Living room, formal dining room with custom molding. Master suite with cathedral ceilings, dual walk-in closets, and luxe bath featuring his/her vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower. 3 remaining bedrooms upstairs share an updated full bath. The finished, walk-out lower level with 5th bedroom and full bath offers endless options for any lifestyle! Bonus room with built-ins, exercise room, and den area open to the beautiful patio and yard. Sitting on 0.18 Acres that backs to trees, it's like you're nestled in nature's privacy while being just minutes from any amenity imaginable! Welcome home!