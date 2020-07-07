All apartments in Linton Hall
10109 BANCHORY PLACE
10109 BANCHORY PLACE

10109 Banchory Place · No Longer Available
Location

10109 Banchory Place, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Braemar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Stunning and spacious Colonial on a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking nature's beauty! Over 3,600+ square ft. throughout 3 levels of living includes 5 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths. Beautiful hardwood floors welcome you as you enter, with a fabulous open floor plan perfect for entertaining. A large eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, center island, ample cabinetry, and breakfast area. Open flow continues into the family room, boasting a cozy gas fireplace and walls of built-ins. Sliders to the private balcony with beautiful spiral staircase leads you to an expansive patio, and promises for endless fun entertaining outdoors! Living room, formal dining room with custom molding. Master suite with cathedral ceilings, dual walk-in closets, and luxe bath featuring his/her vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower. 3 remaining bedrooms upstairs share an updated full bath. The finished, walk-out lower level with 5th bedroom and full bath offers endless options for any lifestyle! Bonus room with built-ins, exercise room, and den area open to the beautiful patio and yard. Sitting on 0.18 Acres that backs to trees, it's like you're nestled in nature's privacy while being just minutes from any amenity imaginable! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10109 BANCHORY PLACE have any available units?
10109 BANCHORY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 10109 BANCHORY PLACE have?
Some of 10109 BANCHORY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10109 BANCHORY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10109 BANCHORY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10109 BANCHORY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10109 BANCHORY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 10109 BANCHORY PLACE offer parking?
No, 10109 BANCHORY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 10109 BANCHORY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10109 BANCHORY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10109 BANCHORY PLACE have a pool?
No, 10109 BANCHORY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10109 BANCHORY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10109 BANCHORY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10109 BANCHORY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10109 BANCHORY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10109 BANCHORY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10109 BANCHORY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

