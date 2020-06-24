All apartments in Lincolnia
Lincolnia, VA
6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26

6321 Eagle Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Lincolnia
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

6321 Eagle Ridge Lane, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 Available 04/01/20 Three levels of gorgeous square footage with garage! - All you could ever ask for in a three level townhouse/condo! So much square footage in this two bedroom two and a half bath home with a single car garage, lots of room for storage, & full sized laundry on the first level.
The second level open floor plan living-dining-kitchen, centered around a gorgeous three-way gas fireplace, is the perfect place for entertaining! Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets. There is room for a small table in the kitchen and it has a separate formal dining room with walk out balcony. Tons of natural light flood the home.
The top floor has a master bedroom with a luxurious bathroom with a soaking tub, dual vanities, stand up shower, and walk-in closet. The second bedroom also has its own attached full bathroom and walk-in closet.

This home is close to 495, 95, and 395 for easy commuting into DC or points all over the Maryland, Virginia, and DC region. Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. The community has a pool, picnic areas, playground, tennis court, walking paths, and social activities throughout the year.

Available 4/1/2020.

Call for a tour today at 703-966-2232!

Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult application fee.

Pets not allowed.

Equal housing opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4639394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 have any available units?
6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 have?
Some of 6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 currently offering any rent specials?
6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 pet-friendly?
No, 6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 offer parking?
Yes, 6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 offers parking.
Does 6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 have a pool?
Yes, 6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 has a pool.
Does 6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 have accessible units?
No, 6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 does not have accessible units.
Does 6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 does not have units with air conditioning.
