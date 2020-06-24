Amenities

6321 Eagle Ridge Lane Unit #26 Available 04/01/20 Three levels of gorgeous square footage with garage! - All you could ever ask for in a three level townhouse/condo! So much square footage in this two bedroom two and a half bath home with a single car garage, lots of room for storage, & full sized laundry on the first level.

The second level open floor plan living-dining-kitchen, centered around a gorgeous three-way gas fireplace, is the perfect place for entertaining! Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets. There is room for a small table in the kitchen and it has a separate formal dining room with walk out balcony. Tons of natural light flood the home.

The top floor has a master bedroom with a luxurious bathroom with a soaking tub, dual vanities, stand up shower, and walk-in closet. The second bedroom also has its own attached full bathroom and walk-in closet.



This home is close to 495, 95, and 395 for easy commuting into DC or points all over the Maryland, Virginia, and DC region. Close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. The community has a pool, picnic areas, playground, tennis court, walking paths, and social activities throughout the year.



Available 4/1/2020.



Call for a tour today at 703-966-2232!



Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult application fee.



Pets not allowed.



Equal housing opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



