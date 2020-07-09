All apartments in Lincolnia
6301 EDSALL RD #323

6301 Edsall Road · No Longer Available
Location

6301 Edsall Road, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Best condo in the area! Lovely 1 bedroom unit with an open floor plan. New floors and new cabinets. This unit shares no walls. Super easy access to major roads and an on-site Metro Shuttle. Within this gated community, you have 1 assigned garage parking space with additional storage. Access the garage with a remote, enter the building via elevator or stairs. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, 42" cabinets, high ceilings and contemporary lighting. Condo fees include water, trash, outdoor pool, community center, lounge, gym, basketball court, dog park and lots of visitor parking. Enjoy the beauty of Bren Mar Park across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 EDSALL RD #323 have any available units?
6301 EDSALL RD #323 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6301 EDSALL RD #323 have?
Some of 6301 EDSALL RD #323's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 EDSALL RD #323 currently offering any rent specials?
6301 EDSALL RD #323 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 EDSALL RD #323 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6301 EDSALL RD #323 is pet friendly.
Does 6301 EDSALL RD #323 offer parking?
Yes, 6301 EDSALL RD #323 offers parking.
Does 6301 EDSALL RD #323 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6301 EDSALL RD #323 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 EDSALL RD #323 have a pool?
Yes, 6301 EDSALL RD #323 has a pool.
Does 6301 EDSALL RD #323 have accessible units?
No, 6301 EDSALL RD #323 does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 EDSALL RD #323 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6301 EDSALL RD #323 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6301 EDSALL RD #323 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6301 EDSALL RD #323 does not have units with air conditioning.

