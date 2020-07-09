6301 EDSALL RD #323

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool garage guest parking

Best condo in the area! Lovely 1 bedroom unit with an open floor plan. New floors and new cabinets. This unit shares no walls. Super easy access to major roads and an on-site Metro Shuttle. Within this gated community, you have 1 assigned garage parking space with additional storage. Access the garage with a remote, enter the building via elevator or stairs. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, 42" cabinets, high ceilings and contemporary lighting. Condo fees include water, trash, outdoor pool, community center, lounge, gym, basketball court, dog park and lots of visitor parking. Enjoy the beauty of Bren Mar Park across the street.