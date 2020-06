9276 CARDINAL FOREST LANE

Amenities

VERY NICE! TOP FLOOR 2 LEVEL HOME IN GUNSTON CORNER! FIREPLACE, LARGE DECK THAT OVERLOOKS TREES, LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN, SEPERATE DINING ROOM, 2 SPACIOUS MASTER SUITES WITH FULL BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET!! BEDROOM LEVEL LAUNDRY,PARKING, COMMUNITY POOL AND AMENITIES, EXCELLENT LOCATION - CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, BELVOIR AND MORE!! CALL TODAY! IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN AND HEALTHY LIVING ENVIRONMENT.