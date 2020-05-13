Close to VRE and 95! Huge Two car garage town home with three-level bump-out. Just fresh painted the whole house with natural color. Granite countertop in kitchen. Huge Master BR with spacious separate sitting room; and 2 More Large Bedrooms. Nice wall to wall carpet and beautiful Hardwood Floors. Finished Rec Room w/Walk Out to the Patio and Fenced Rear Yard. Community has swimming pool and playground. No Pets Please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have any available units?
8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have?
Some of 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.