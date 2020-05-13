8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE

Amenities

Close to VRE and 95! Huge Two car garage town home with three-level bump-out. Just fresh painted the whole house with natural color. Granite countertop in kitchen. Huge Master BR with spacious separate sitting room; and 2 More Large Bedrooms. Nice wall to wall carpet and beautiful Hardwood Floors. Finished Rec Room w/Walk Out to the Patio and Fenced Rear Yard. Community has swimming pool and playground. No Pets Please.