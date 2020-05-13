All apartments in Laurel Hill
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:32 PM

8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE

8939 Purple Lilac Cir · No Longer Available
Location

8939 Purple Lilac Cir, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Close to VRE and 95! Huge Two car garage town home with three-level bump-out. Just fresh painted the whole house with natural color. Granite countertop in kitchen. Huge Master BR with spacious separate sitting room; and 2 More Large Bedrooms. Nice wall to wall carpet and beautiful Hardwood Floors. Finished Rec Room w/Walk Out to the Patio and Fenced Rear Yard. Community has swimming pool and playground. No Pets Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have any available units?
8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have?
Some of 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8939 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
