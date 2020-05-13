All apartments in Laurel Hill
Find more places like 8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel Hill, VA
/
8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:34 PM

8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE

8917 Purple Lilac Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel Hill
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8917 Purple Lilac Cir, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom brick front TH w/2 car garage loaded with upgrades. Hardwood flooring, moldings, 9 ft. and tray ceilings. Large living room, gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar opens to family room. Luxury master suite has tray ceiling, walk in and reach in closet and bath with separate shower, soaking tub and water closet. Walk out lower level has light filled family room with cozy gas fireplace and leads to rear deck and fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have any available units?
8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have?
Some of 8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way
Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Similar Pages

Laurel Hill 1 BedroomsLaurel Hill 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLaurel Hill Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Laurel Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MD
Greenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University