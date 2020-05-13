8917 PURPLE LILAC CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom brick front TH w/2 car garage loaded with upgrades. Hardwood flooring, moldings, 9 ft. and tray ceilings. Large living room, gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar opens to family room. Luxury master suite has tray ceiling, walk in and reach in closet and bath with separate shower, soaking tub and water closet. Walk out lower level has light filled family room with cozy gas fireplace and leads to rear deck and fenced yard.